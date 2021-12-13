SRM OT honors three differently-abled child achievers

Chennai :

The children have proved to be great achievers in spite of their physical deficiencies. Along with these children, 15 others were provided Teaching Learning Materials (TLM) under the Government of India’s ADIP (Assistance to disabled persons for purchase/fitting of Aids/Appliances) Scheme.





All these children are undergoing therapy sessions at SRM OT. The chief guest for the event was Deputy Registrar (Admin), National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Multiple Disabilities Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Divyangjan, S Sankara Narayanan.





Addressing the students, Sankara Narayanan said, “Your contribution is going to be excellent and remarkable. An inclusive society is the need of the hour now. Previously, we lived in large families, and taking care of special children used to be convenient. Now we live in a nuclear family. It has become the duty of the government to take care of this section. NIEPMD, Tamil Nadu, is the best in India for treating people with disabilities. Our government is always there to sort out any issues.” He emphasized that caregivers are the need of the hour. “Educational institutions should have caregiver course so that it empowers parents, especially mothers. Only then they can understand the intricacies of the problems.” In his welcome address, SRM Dean (OT), Dr. U Ganapathy Sankar, said, “Disability is not a sickness but a disorder. We at SRM OT help affected children to live an independent life.”