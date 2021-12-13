23 districts in Tamil Nadu report less than 10 covid cases

Chennai :

Erode had 51 cases, while Chengalpattu had 48. As many as 23 districts reported less than 10 cases, while Tenkasi and Ramanathapuram had zero.





After 1,00,929 people were tested on Sunday, the test positivity rate (TPR) remained at 0.7 per cent. Chennai recorded 0.9 per cent TPR. The highest of 1.4 per cent was in Namakkal.





The State notified 13 deaths, including two each in Thanjavur, Salem, Namakkal and Tiruchy. The total toll went to 36,612.





Currently, there are 7,723 active cases in the State. A total of 708 more people were discharged from several hospitals across the state, taking the total recoveries to 26,91,054.