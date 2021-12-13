8 passengers from Singapore test +ve for Covid on 8th day of arrival

Chennai :

A total of 10,530 passengers from at-risk countries were tested and 15 of them were positive—3 from Singapore, 9 from the UK, 2 from Sweden, and 1 from Ukraine. Now, eight more from Singapore have tested positive.





Of the 51,837 passengers from non-risk countries, a random two percent were tested, which is about 1,513 travelers. Six of them tested positive— two from the US, one each from Abu Dhabi, Colombo, the UAE, and Nigeria.





As of Sunday, 8,544 passengers from at-risk countries have been isolated at home for seven days. As part of contact tracing of the infected passengers from Singapore, 1,378 individuals have also been tested.





Currently, of the 28 patients under treatment, 18 are at Guindy Government Hospital, 3 at Mahatma Gandhi Government Hospital in Tiruchy, 1 in Government Medical College, Nagercoil, another in Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital, 1 each in private facilities in Chennai, Bangalore and Dindigul and two in Nagercoil.