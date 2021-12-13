Probe against Pakistan Twitter handles for false news on Rawat

Chennai :

The Twitter handle @worldbreakingN9, after the Coonoor helicopter crash, had claimed that the chopper was hit by something. TN police believe that the two Twitter handles are being operated from Pakistan and their posts were spreading defamatory news and encouraging terrorism.





Hence the TN CB-CID cybercrime wing has registered a case against them and started a probe, a press release from the TN police headquarters said on Sunday.





TN police had already arrested two, including noted right-wing YouTuber Maridhas for allegedly spreading false news on social media.