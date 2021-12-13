Mon, Dec 13, 2021

Probe against Pakistan Twitter handles for false news on Rawat

Published: Dec 13,202106:45 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The Tamil Nadu police on Sunday said that they are launching a probe into tweets of World Conflicts Monitoring Centre @WorldBreakingN9 and Pakistan Strategic Forum @ForumStrategic by CB-CID cyber sleuths for allegedly spreading false news on the death of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on their Twitter accounts

Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat (Image credit: PTI)
Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat (Image credit: PTI)
Chennai:
The Twitter handle @worldbreakingN9, after the Coonoor helicopter crash, had claimed that the chopper was hit by something. TN police believe that the two Twitter handles are being operated from Pakistan and their posts were spreading defamatory news and encouraging terrorism.

Hence the TN CB-CID cybercrime wing has registered a case against them and started a probe, a press release from the TN police headquarters said on Sunday.

TN police had already arrested two, including noted right-wing YouTuber Maridhas for allegedly spreading false news on social media.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations