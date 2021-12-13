Damages caused by rains: Tamil Nadu govt sanctions Rs 300 crore for relief, restoration

Chennai :

The State government on Sunday issued orders for sanctioning Rs 300 crore towards relief and temporary restoration for damages caused due to heavy rains in 33 districts from October 10 to November 14.





Of the total sum sanctioned based on the recommendation of the Commissioner of Revenue Administration, Rs 132 crore would be spent in Chennai Corporation limits besides another Rs 65 crore by the Municipal Administration Department





A copy of the GO dated December 2 issued by the CRA stated that the government, after careful consideration, accepted the recommendation of the additional chief secretary/CRA and based on the approval of the State Executive committee, accorded sanction for a sum of Rs 300 crore under the SDRF towards relief and temporary restoration activities in view of damages caused due to heavy rains during the period from October 10 to November 14, 2021.





Chief Minister MK Stalin had announced during the floods that the government would allot Rs 300 crore to undertake repair works on damaged infrastructure.





Originally, the departments had sought Rs 537.4 crore (Rs 151.41 crore) under 14 different heads (SDRF). Announcing that necessary additional funds of Rs 300 crore would be provided in the revised estimate of 2021-22, the government also requested all departments to ensure SDRF norms are followed while taking up the works.





The departments have also been asked to submit utilization certificates with details of works without any delay after completing them. The commissioner of revenue administration would be the estimating, reconciliatory, and controlling authority for the head of the account.