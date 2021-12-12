Model NEET exams in TN government schools for medical aspirants

Chennai :

The new measure by the School Education Department will be apart from the present NEET free coaching for the government and government-aided Class XII students.





A senior official from the School Education Department pointed out that the State government is keen to scrap the NEET and the authorities have no idea when the common medical entrance test will be cancelled. "Therefore, the department is planning to organise model exams for the Class XII students, who want to pursue MBBS course, at the school level", he added.





Stating that model question papers will be prepared by the medical experts and students, who cleared the NEET in the first attempt, the official said "simultaneously, the free NEET online training for the State-run school students will be continued so that medical aspirants could attend the model exams well".





The official also pointed out that the authorities will also discuss the number of model exams to be conducted before the NEET entrance test. "Previous NEET exam questions will also be taken into consideration to prepare the model exam question papers", he added.





"As the State government has implemented 7.5% reservation quota for government school students in the admissions to the professional course including MBBS, this year more medical aspirants would evince interest to crack NEET course to get admissions in the medical colleges in the State", he said adding "therefore, the government has committed to increasing the number of students for clearing NEET till the medical entrance get cancelled".





He said apart from the NEET model exams, the authorities will also conduct regular counselling for the medical aspirants in the government schools to motivate and encourage them for putting hard work to crack NEET instead of taking 'drastic' decisions as they will have a couple of more chances to clear the test.





"In addition, parents of the medical aspirants will also be given counselling not to put pressure on the students to clear the NEET at the first attempt", the official said adding "the government has given clear instruction to offer all the possible help to the students especially in the rural areas to know clear knowledge about NEET".