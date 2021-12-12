Minister Subramanian proposes to Union Health Minister to add MD degree course in Diabetology in TN

Chennai :

Health Minister stated that Diabetes Mellitus is a chronic metabolic disorder which contributes immensely to increased health expenditure for both the Government and the individual and the prevalence of diabetes is about 10.4 percent and as both the governments have been focusing on detection and early treatment of Non-Communicable diseases like diabetes in their health policies, starting an M.D (Diabetology, Nutrition & Metabolism) course will increase the number of professional health-care providers available in this speciality in the country.





Ma Subramanian said that this will help in the successful implementation of the State and Central Government's policy of creating. Diabetes care units in all health care centres in the State and the country. This will also help to create Diabetes care units in all the District peripheral hospitals in the state of Tamil Nadu, he added.





Stating that India has the largest prevalence of Diabetes in the world next only to China with a prevalence of about 77 million ie 7.7 crores, in addition to about 75 million (7.5 crores) people with pre-diabetes, he said that if urgent preventive measures are not undertaken, most of these pre-diabetics will rapidly progress to frank diabetes, thus increasing the burden for the country.





Tamil Nadu was the first state in the whole country to start a fulltime 2 years Diploma in Diabetology course, at the Institute of Diabetology at Madras Medical College since 1986, the only such course in the entire country to have been approved by the Medical Council of India till date. The creation of a new M.D (Diabetology, Nutrition & Metabolism) course will help in the conversion of the already existing MCI recognised Diploma in Diabetology seats into Degree seats, thus helping in creating more number of teaching faculties in this speciality as per NMC norms.





Health Minister proposed to the National Medical Commission to include M.D in Diabetology, Nutrition & Metabolism Degree course nomenclature in the NMC schedule thus enabling us to upgrade Diploma in Diabetology seats to M.D Degree seats and also start this course in other institutions in Tamil Nadu.