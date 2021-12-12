DMK district secretaries meet on Dec 18

Chennai :

The meeting should be attended by Members of Parliament and MLAs as well, senior leader and party general secretary Duraimurugan said in a press release.





'Kalaignar Arangam' in party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' shall be the venue of the meeting, which would commence at 5.30 PM, the party said.





Elections to urban local bodies are expected to be announced by the state election commission.



