UGC asks HEIs to conduct semester exam in physical mode

Chennai :

As all the colleges and universities are operating while maintaining COVID-19 protocols, offline examinations could be taken while maintaining physical distancing at their home centres, the UGC secretary Rajnish Jain said.





"So all the universities are hereby advised to conduct all the current and future semester examinations in offline mode in their home centres with maintaining COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)", he added.





He also urged the universities and colleges to take proper precautionary measures for the preparation of conducting examinations in offline mode.





In addition, the UGC secretary also said that the 'Swayam' examination for students and working professionals who have enrolled for the July 2021 semester courses offered has been rescheduled for February 4 and 5, 2022.





Accordingly, the examination registration form will be available on the 'Swayam' portal. With health experts predicting that the third wave of coronavirus is unlikely, the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department had already instructed all the universities and colleges here that all the proposed semester exams should be conducted in physical mode.





However, the semester exams, which was proposed in December, will be conducted after January 20 following the protest of the college students across the State.