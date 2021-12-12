Sasikala urges TN govt to take measures for stopping violations in public transport

Chennai :

Pointing out a recent incident where a person of the 'Narikuravar' denied entry into a government bus, Sasikala said "since he was also a differently-abled person, it was a human rights violation".





"Likewise, there was an incident reported that a woman fish vendor Selva Mary was pushed out from the public transport", she said and claimed that so many women vendors selling fish for their livelihood.





Citing another incident of sexual harassment involving driver and conductor in the state-owned bus in Villupuram district, Sasikala said "instead of being a mute spectator, the government should take severe action against those were indulging in such incidents".





She also pointed out that both the driver and the conductor in the public transport doing selfless services to the people and their services cannot be underestimated after few people were indulging in such bizarre activities.