Man detained under Goondas Act for posting girl’s photo on social media

Chennai :

The accused has been identified as Meganathan of Narasingapuram, Athur taluk of Salem district, sources said. Investigations revealed that Meganathan befriended the girl through social media and later had a love affair.





However, he posted an image of the girl along with him on social media and threatened to marry him. Based on a complaint Vadamadurai All Women police had recently filed a case against Meganathan, who was detained under Goondas Act on Saturday, sources said.