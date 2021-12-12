Sun, Dec 12, 2021

Man detained under Goondas Act for posting girl’s photo on social media

Published: Dec 12,202106:36 AM

A 28-year old man was arrested in Dindigul after being charged with uploading a photo image of a girl, with whom he maintained a relationship.

The accused has been identified as Meganathan of Narasingapuram, Athur taluk of Salem district, sources said. Investigations revealed that Meganathan befriended the girl through social media and later had a love affair.

However, he posted an image of the girl along with him on social media and threatened to marry him. Based on a complaint Vadamadurai All Women police had recently filed a case against Meganathan, who was detained under Goondas Act on Saturday, sources said.

