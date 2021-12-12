Tributes paid to ryots dead in Delhi stir

Chennai :

The farmers led by Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan who assembled in Thanjavur paid tribute to 700 farmers who lost their lives in Delhi.





The farmers claimed that the sacrifice of all these farmers had made the Union government withdraw the three farm laws.





They also raised slogans hailing the farmers who lost their lives. The farmers also thanked the Tamil Nadu farmers team who took part in the protest.





They flew as many as 10 doves symbolically.