Thanjai youth cheated online with job bait

Thiruchirapalli :

Sources said, P Manikandan (27), from Patteeswaram near Kumbakonam, received a WhatsApp message on October 30 which mentioned a part-time employment offer online.





Subsequently, he clicked the link forwarded in the message in which he was asked to pay a sum of Rs 100 and asked Manikandan to complete a task of investment of as much as money possible and he was promised an incentive-based on the investment.





Thus Manikandan could arrange Rs 18,160 and deposit the amount at a particular bank account. When Manikandan contacted them for the incentive, they continued to ask for more money and he could deposit up to Rs 2.21 lakh but he could not get any money.





Only then, he realized that he was cheated and he approached the Cyber Crime police and the police registered a case and an investigation is on.