DGP urged to shift abuse case to CB-CID

Chennai :

In a letter to the DGP, he said that the case against Jyothimurugan was registered only after the protest by the girl students of the nursing college and chief minister MK Stalin spoke to the protesting girl students and assured to intervene to get justice for them.





“Jyothimurugan who was absconding surrendered at Polur court in Thiruvannamalai district and remanded in the Vellore prison. Within a week of his arrest, he got bail from Dindigul Mahila Court, ” he said.





Balakrishnan filed an appeal in the Madras High Court against the bail given to Jyothimurugan. Meanwhile, the Communist party also urged the DGP to transfer Dindigul nursing students sexual assault case to CB-CID.