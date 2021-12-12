934 cases heard in Madras High Court on National Lok Adalat day

Chennai :

“As per the direction of the Chairman, National Legal Services Authority (NLSA), the TNLSA, High Court Legal Services Authority (HCLSA) in the principal bench at Chennai and the Madura bench had conducted the national lok adalat day” a statement of TNLSA read.





Justice Paresh Upadhyay, chairman, HCLSA, had visited the place of Lok Adalat proceedings held at Alternate Disputes Resolution Centre (ADRC), Chennai and interacted with the litigants.





K Sutha, district judge and member secretary for the HCLSA had made the arrangements for the Lok Adalat day. “A total of 509 cases were heard in Madras HC’ s principal bench at Chennai and 325 cases were taken up for settlement in Madurai bench.