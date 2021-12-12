Farmer dies in mishap near Acharapakkam

Chennai :

The deceased Rajkumar of Virudhunagar was a farmer. Police said Vijayakumar came to Chennai on Friday to purchase a new tractor from his savings.





After purchasing the tractor Rajkumar decided to drive the tractor to his village by himself and started from Chennai in the early morning.





When he was nearing Thenpakkam near Acharapakkam in the Chennai-Trichy National Highway a government SETC bus which was on its way to Kumbakonam rammed on the tractor from behind.





On impact, Rajkumar who suffered severe injuries died on the spot and four passengers who were seated inside the bus suffered minor injuries. The Acharapakkam police who visited the spot retrieved the body and sent it for post-mortem to the Maduranthagam GH and the injured were taken to the Chengalpattu GH.