Kalaimamani recipient stopped at Srirangam temple, probe ordered

Thiruchirapalli :

Kalaimamani Zakir Hussain came to Srirangam Temple on Friday evening to pay a visit to the temple as the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival celebrations are on.





However, he was stopped at the Ranga Ranga gopuram by an individual and stopped him, preventing the entry in the absence of the temple officials. It is said, the individual had used abusive words against Zakir Hussain and reportedly manhandled him in the presence of the other devotees.





Vexed by this, Zakir Hussain who is said to be following Vaishnavism, sent a petition to Chief Minister and HR and CE Minister and lodged a complaint with the police demanding action against the person.





Meanwhile, State HR & CE Minister P Sekar Babu has ordered a joint commissioner of the dept to probe the matter and asked people not to take law into their own hands. Responding to the issue, Sekar Babu told media persons here that he has asked the joint commissioner (of HR & CE dept) to probe the matter.





Based on the report, follow up action would be initiated on the issue in consultation with the chief minister, he said. “Even if there is any violation of rules in any subject, one should not take law into his/her hands,” he added, avoiding a specific response to the issue of an individual allegedly evicting the dancer from the temple by force.





In the meantime, the temple officials who confirmed the incident, said that they were conducting a detailed inquiry and would send a report.