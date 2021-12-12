Response sought from Tamil Nadu govt on plea challenging TRB notification

Chennai :

Justice V Parthiban has passed the direction to the state on a plea by N Sivaramanam, an engineering graduate from Villupuram district.





The petitioner wanted a direction to quash the notification dated 27.11.2019 calling applicants for filling the lecturers’ positions in the state-run polytechnic colleges.





Sivaraman submitted that the state government has passed an order dated December 1 stating that candidates who are applying for the state government jobs should take Tamil language paper as a compulsory part of the examination.





“In the earlier notification released by the TRB in 2019, it was said that the candidates shall appear for a Tamil language test conducted by the TNPSC after the appointment. But, as per the new impugned order candidates has to clear Tamil language paper compulsorily in the qualifying examination. Therefore, the earlier notification issued in 2019, should be quashed, ” the petitioner submitted through his counsel M Kavi Veerappan.