Drinking water pipes missing after recent floods in Ponnai

Vellore :

Though there has been no rain for more than a week, the Ponnai river’s sub soil flow which saw heavy flows is now fully recharged that official efforts to locate the washed away pipes have not borne fruit though more than 20 workers are currently employed in pumping out water to locate and repair the damaged pipes.





“What adds to the work is that heavy flow in the river have also moved sand which in turn has increased the depth to which we have to dig to locate the pipe AC Madhivanan told DT Next.





With Vellore corporation relying on half of its total daily water needs of 62 MLD (million litres per day) from the Ponnai source, repairing the damage here has assumed great importance, sources revealed.





Vellore town received some respite following the cup and saucer tank atop the Sathuvachary hills being pressed into service resulting in two wards in the area being supplied water on alternate days.





Similarly, a water filled quarry in the Alamelurangapuram area was used to ensure that water supply was somehow maintained in the town. Madhivannan said, “We hope to complete repair work within two days after which most of Vellore Corporation’s water issues will be solved.”