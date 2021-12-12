Only 8 districts in Tamil Nadu have above 20 Covid cases

Chennai :

The test positivity rate (TPR) in Tamil Nadu stood at 0.7 per cent, with Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Krishnagiri recording 1.2 per cent as the highest TPR. Chennai recorded a 0.9 per cent positivity rate. There are a total of 7,770 active cases of COVID-19 in the State currently.





The State recorded 13 deaths including the highest of four deaths in Chennai. As many as seven deaths were reported in private hospitals and six in government hospitals, taking the COVID-19 toll in the state to 36,599.





With 719 more people discharged from several hospitals, the total recoveries in the State now count as 26,90,346. As many as 1,02,174 more samples were tested in the State in the past 24 hours.