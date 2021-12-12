Tamilisai moots Bharathi statue taller than Patel’s

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday suggested that a statue of national poet Subramania Bharathi, taller than the Statue of Unity’ erected for Sardar Vallabhai Patel in Gujarat, be built on the seashore in the Union Territory to attract tourists and called for a comprehensive policy to develop the sector in the union territory.
Chennai:
“A tall statue for Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi should be erected on the seashore here on the same lines of Statue of Unity erected in honor of the veteran leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Gujarat,” she said.
Conversations