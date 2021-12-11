YouTuber Maridhas arrested by Chennai police in forgery case

Chennai :

While Madurai police arrested him and lodged him in Theni prison on Thursday, after his post “TN becoming another Kashmir under the DMK regime since it freedom to form groups that can do any level of treason against the country” went viral, the cybercrime police in Chennai arrested him in the pending case registered against the YouTuber in July, 2020. The tweet now stands deleted.





The case was registered following a complaint from a media house that he forged an e-mail and claimed it to be genuine sent from the media house. The CCB had registered the FIR under sections of 465, 469, 471, and 66(B) r/w 43 of IT Act. The investigation officer confirmed the arrest to DT Next and added that Maridhas' family has been informed about it.