YouTuber Maridhas arrested by Chennai police in forgery case

YouTuber Maridhas, who landed behind bars for his controversial social media post soon after the Chopper crash near Coonoor in which late Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed, has been arrested again, this time by the Central Crime Branch of the city police in connection with a year-old forgery case.
Chennai:
While Madurai police arrested him and lodged him in Theni prison on Thursday, after his post “TN becoming another Kashmir under the DMK regime since it freedom to form groups that can do any level of treason against the country” went viral, the cybercrime police in Chennai arrested him in the pending case registered against the YouTuber in July, 2020. The tweet now stands deleted.
The case was registered following a complaint from a media house that he forged an e-mail and claimed it to be genuine sent from the media house. The CCB had registered the FIR under sections of 465, 469, 471, and 66(B) r/w 43 of IT Act. The investigation officer confirmed the arrest to DT Next and added that Maridhas' family has been informed about it.
