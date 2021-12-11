Sat, Dec 11, 2021

Sleuths seize Rs 23.14 lakh cash from TN agri official's office

Published: Dec 11,202105:57 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Over Rs 23 lakh unaccounted cash was seized by officials of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption from the office of an agriculture department official in Tiruvarur District, authorities said here on Saturday.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai:
The cash seized is suspected to be misappropriated in respect of a scheme that is aimed at distribution of oil seeds under subsidy to farmers, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption said. Following a tip-off on allegations of irregularities by Assistant Director of Agriculture of a specific block in Tiruvarur district with the connivance of 4 others of the department, a 'surprise check' was held in the office of that official on December 10. The inspection led to seizure of Rs 23,14,650 unaccounted cash, the state anti-graft agency said adding a probe was on.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations