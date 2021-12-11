Confiscation fears keep Vellore Collectorate portico bereft of cars

Vellore :

The recent incident of Vellore DRO and PA (general) having to seek an extension of time to pay a 17-year pending compensation of Rs.52 lakh to a person who was not paid the amount following which court officials arrived to impound the cars of both Vellore Collector and DRO, has been the trigger for such fear.





When asked official sources revealed that some more pending compensation claim cases which were yet to be closed had resulted in top officials fearing similar action if vehicles were found parked under the portico of the Collector’s office.





Friday witnessed sudden spurts of activity when top officials would disembark from their vehicles some distance from the portico and walk up to the building entrance while the vehicles would vanish immediately.





Similarly, when officials wanted to leave, the vehicles halted at some distance from the portico to pick them up.