Police arrest youth from UP in Ariyalur migrant worker murder case

Thiruchirapalli :

A migrant worker Surendra Kumar Rai (44) was found dead in a suspicious manner in Ariyalur on Wednesday (December 8) at a temporary crusher unit at Keezha Pazhuvur and the police retrieved the body and commenced an investigation.





On Friday, police arrested P Sunil Puyya (25) from UP on charges of murder.





During investigations with Sunit Puyya, the police found that Surendra Kumar Rai was said to be gay and attempted to misbehave with Sunil Puyya and there was a heated argument between the duo.





As a fallout, Sunil Puyya had hit Surendra Kumar Rai hard in which he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot. Fearing police action, Sunil Puyya had abandoned the body and acted as though it was an accident. The police are conducting further investigations.