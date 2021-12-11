Trade body thanks TN government for reducing price of land in SIDCO estate

Coimbatore :

“We thank Chief Minister MK Stalin for the announcement which is aimed at improving industrial investment in the state. This will certainly achieve the Chief Minister’s target of making Tamil Nadu a US $1 trillion economies by 2030,” Chamber president C Balasubramanian said in a statement here.





By reducing the rates, the government has made it affordable for entrepreneurs and businessmen to buy plots in various SIDCO Industrial estates, he said.





The reduction, which was announced for the first time in 50 years, would support and help medium enterprises buy vacant lands at present, he added.