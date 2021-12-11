Nilgiris business establishments closed as a mark of respect

Coimbatore :

Most of the busy areas, ever crowded with tourists, wore a deserted look due to the self-imposed mourning by people of hill district. Shops including those selling vegetables, fruits, groceries and commercial establishments downed shutters in major towns of Ooty, Coonoor, Gudalur, Kotagiri, Pandalur and other areas.





More than 1,300 shops in the Ooty Municipality Market also remained shut. In many parts of the district, banners of the martyrs were erected and tributes were paid by people. Tourist footfall was nil in Sims Park in Coonoor and in most other popular destinations.





As schools, colleges and government offices functioned; there was minimal movement of autos and private taxis on the road. Members of traders’ association also took out a silent procession from Gudalur Municipality office till Gandhi ‘Thidal’.