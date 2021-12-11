Sing, don’t play Tamil anthem: Tamil Nadu govt

Chennai :

The state government on Friday issued an order mandating the singing of ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ and National Anthem in all government functions and both the songs should not be played from any recording devices.





It has been learned that in recent days in government functions ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ and National Anthem were being played from recording devices due to which participants of the functions were not even attempting to sing them. It has been noted that participants do not display either patriotic feelings or love towards Tamil and pay respect for the songs mechanically. The purpose for which the songs are recited is not fulfilled, said Mahesan Kasirajan, secretary, Tamil Development and Information Development Department, in the order.





He also said that in the coming day's organizers of official functions should make trained people sing ‘Tamil Thai Vazhthu’ and National Anthem and should not play the songs from recording devices.





Of late, the state government has been implementing various schemes for the development of Tamil and on Thursday, an order to write names and initials in Tamil in all government documents were issued.