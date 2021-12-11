AIADMK announces in-charges for district-level party polls

Chennai :

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a statement, designated district secretaries and former ministers as district poll in-charges to complete the mandatory formalities of conducting the party’s internal polls. It may be noted that recently OPS and EPS contested in the party internal polls and were elected as party coordinator and joint coordinator.





The AIADMK had previously announced organizational elections in two phases for various posts starting from December 13 to December 23. According to AIADMK by laws, organisational elections should be held once in five years.