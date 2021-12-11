Tamil Nadu govt hopeful of Governor’s support for two-language policy, says Ponmudi

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, “the two language policy is not a new one as far as the state is concerned. This has been in vogue in Tamil Nadu from the era of former chief minister CN Annadurai.





The government was keen in implementing the two-language policy and has no objection against those students who want to learn a third language, he said. The third language should be optional, but not compulsory and we are strong in it,” stressed the Minister.





Informing that the state government has submitted a petition to the Governor on two-language policy, the Minister for Higher Education said the Raj Bhavan has been studying the issue. “The government is confident that the Governor will support the state government in policy matters,” Ponmudi said.





Speaking about NEET for medical admissions, he said that the Chief Minister has submitted a petition to the Governor seeking its withdrawal and he would stand by the state government on this issue also, the Minister added.





Meanwhile, Ponmudi said that higher education has grown to 51 per cent in the state and the government owes this progress to late chief minister M Karunanidhi. “If Kamarajar sowed the seed of primary education in Tamil Nadu, it is Karunanidhi who strived for development of higher education,” the Minister added.