Give officials free hand to curb illegal quarries, says EPS

Chennai :

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged the state government not to transfer officers for discharging their duty against those who operate quarries without valid permits.





Palaniswami, in a statement, alleged that the senior government officers in the ranks of SP, deputy collectors, and engineers were threatened by DMK functionaries who want to tweak the government tenders and loot the natural resources in the state.





The DMK government has transferred Cheranmadevi sub-collector Siva Krishnamurthy and district SP Manivannan after they registered cases and seized vehicles of local DMK functionaries.





The DMK members execute quarry operations without valid permits and in violation of the government norms and the local officers based on the public complaints conducted joint operations and booked cases against violators. However, the government had punished the officers.





The LoP also said that the government was focused on commission, collection, and corruption and urged the state to give a free hand to officers to execute their duties. He also said that the DMK workers are forcing civic officials to tweak the tenders of government projects to make a profit.