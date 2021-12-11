Members of panel to draft TN edu policy to be named soon: Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of distributing tablets to school students, Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, in order to encourage students to gain more knowledge in their subjects, the state government has been distributing free tablets.





Referring to the Governor’s speech about the features of the National Education Policy, the School Education Minister said that the state government has been planning to unveil a state education policy, which would be drafted by an expert committee.





“A formal discussion has already been held with the Chief Secretary and higher officials from the school education department and the list of members of the committee will be announced by the Chief Minister soon,” he said.





Assuring that the proposed state education policy would resolve all the problems in the education department, he pointed out that under the national education policy class 3 students would have to write board Exams. “This is not acceptable and the state education policy will offer a solution to this,” he said.





He also said that there was a need to bring in a change in the Montessori education system and steps have been initiated to solve problems in that system also, the Minister added.





Regarding salary arrears in private schools, he attributed it to the failure of teachers to renew their registration and added that there were more than 12,000 cases pending against private schools across the state and they would be cleared out in a phased manner.