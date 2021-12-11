Covid-19: New Covid cases in Tamil Nadu further go down to 688

Chennai :

The total number of cases in the State stood at 27,34,034. Chennai continued to record the highest number at 123, followed by 110 in Coimbatore, 59 in Erode, 52 in Chengalpattu, and 49 in Tirupur.





The test positivity rate (TPR) of the State stood at 0.7 percent, with Coimbatore recording the highest of 1.3 percent. Chengalpattu and Namakkal were at 1.2 per cent each; Erode, Nilgiris, Salem, Tiruvallur and Tirunelveli had 1 per cent each.





The State recorded 11 deaths, taking the total to 36,586. As many as 1,03,017 more samples were tested.