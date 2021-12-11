Tamil Nadu has most road accident black spots on NH's: Union Ministry

Chennai :

According to a recent reply in the Lok Sabha by Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Tamil Nadu topped the list with 748 black spots, followed by West Bengal (701) and Karnataka (551). “As per the information available with the Ministry, the total number of blackspots identified on National Highways between 2016 to 2018 is 5,803,” he stated.





Black spots are identified by the Transport Research Wing (TRW) of MORTH based on fatality rates and accident data submitted by States.





The National Highways in Tamil Nadu witnessed 5,755 accidents and 2074 fatalities in 2016, 5752 accidents and 2096 fatalities in 2017, and 5071 accidents and 1796 fatalities in 2018.





Blackspots on NH being rectified through short-term measures





According to NHAI sources, blackspots are being rectified by immediate short-term measures such as cautionary road signs and markings, transverse bar markings, rumble strips, solar blinkers, etc.





A black spot is an approximately 500-m stretch of a National Highway wherein five major road accidents happened in the last three years resulting in 10 fatalities. These spots are considered an indication of poor road design and inadequate road safety measures.





“For long-term rectification, measures such as flyover, underpasses, foot overbridges, service roads, etc, are being provided wherever required. Each blackspot location is being inspected by Road Safety Officers of Regional Offices, Project Director of Concerned PIU, and Road Safety Expert of the Independent Engineers (IE)/Authority’s Engineers (AE)/Safety Consultants and recommend the mitigation measures. Based on which approval is being granted by the Regional Officer,” sources added.





The NHAI has issued comprehensive guidelines on the preparation of a proposal, granting sanctions, and execution of work for rectification of black spots. Under these guidelines, Regional Officers have been delegated financial power of up to Rs 50 Cr for rectification of blackspots including land acquisition without sending files to HQ for approval, sources said.