Counselling for Tamil Nadu government school teachers to be held online

Chennai :

Accordingly, teachers in the State-run who were employed for one full academic year are entitled to attend the counselling session.





Every year, the School Education Department will conduct counselling for graduate and post-graduate teachers working in government and government-aided schools at the end of every academic session. However, it could not be done since 2019 due to various issues, including general elections, by-polls and lockdown.





Explaining the online process, a senior official from the School Education Department said that the counselling session will be held in all the district education offices.





"Teachers, who seek mutual transfers, identifying the vacant situations and posting the teachers to respective schools, pending promotions, appointing headmasters according to seniority and any other grievances will be held in the counselling process," he added.





Stating that the counselling will be held batch-wise by following all the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), the official said the counselling is expected to start at the beginning of January 2022.





He said it was expected that about 70,000 teachers, who were waiting for about two and half years, were expected to participate in the counselling, which would be completed by January itself.





"Priority will be given to appointing headmasters, which is currently vacant in more than 900 government and government-aided schools across the state," he claimed and added that high and higher secondary teachers' posts that were vacant will be filled since it would benefit the board exam students.





The official pointed out that the registration for attending counselling was already over in 2019 itself. "New registrations will also be accepted and the fresh data would be updated to the old list," he said.





"Since the new government has taken over, fresh guidelines were expected in the counselling process," he said. The notification of the new rules is likely to be released in the third week of December, he added.