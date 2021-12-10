Only vaccinated students to be allowed inside college campus in Tamil Nadu: Ma Subramanian

Chennai :

“As nine students were tested positive for Covid-19, the Greater Chennai Corporation collected 401 samples from the students who are staying at college hostels on Thursday and test results turned negative. Over 4 lakh students are studying in engineering colleges across the state, and only 46 per cent of students have got their first dose, and 12 per cent have taken the second dose of vaccination. We have instructed the higher education department to vaccinate all the students and only those who are inoculated against COVID-19 will be allowed inside the campus,” said Ma Subramanian.





Students of IIT Madras and the University of Madras claim to be 100 per cent vaccinated, the minister has directed the authorities for cross verification. Also, vaccination camps will be set up in the city colleges as part of a mega vaccination drive on Saturday.





During the meeting, the Health Minister and Health Secretary have instructed the higher education department on additional protocols to be followed in the colleges. “As the college canteens are using plates which are one of the main reasons for spreading the infection, so the colleges are advised to use disposable plates till next instruction. And they should be sent in batches to the canteens following social distance. Also, no cultural programs or any other event to be conducted in the college, except graduation ceremony only after getting permission from the head of the department,” Ma Subramanian added.





All college managements are instructed to ensure that students are wearing masks even inside classrooms, and sanitisers are to be placed in front of each classroom.