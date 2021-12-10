Ex-TNPCB chairman Venkatachalam suicide: Probe handed over to CB-CID

Chennai :

He was found dead at his house residence in Velachery on Thursday, December 2.





Venkatachalam's wife, Vasanthi, found him hanging at his room in the afternoon that day. However, there was no suicide note and his phone was secured by City police investigators for analysis.





Two days later, City police commissioner Shankar Jiwal said that the family members of Venkatachalam have not alleged harassment by DVAC.





A native of Salem, Venkatachalam retired from Indian Forest Services in 2018 and was appointed as TNPCB chairman in September 2019 by the then AIADMK government.





Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption registered case against Venkatachalam for his alleged involvement in criminal misconduct and criminal misappropriation while holding the post of member secretary, TNPCB, Chennai and chairman of the TNPCB. DVAC sleuths in September this year during searches at his premises had seized Rs 13.5 lakh in cash, 8 kg gold and documents relevant to the case. Around 10 kg of sandalwood articles were also seen at his residence.