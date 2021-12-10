750 kg sea cucumbers seized from unit in Thoothukudi, 3 arrested

Madurai :

The accused have been identified as K Senthilkumar, (48) of Melavayal, Thiruvadanai, Ramanathapuram district, A Sathikbatcha (37), Thondi and Nanthakumar, (21) of Thainagar, Thoothukudi, sources said. A team led by R Raghuvaran, Thoothukudi Forest Range Officer while patrolling found the sea cucumbers, which are treated as marine endangered species listed under Schedule I of Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, inside a private company at Mappillaiurani. The sea cucumbers were kept processed in plastic containers and some quantities of processed ones stuffed in gunny bags. After inquiring, Raghuvaran said the trio were about to smuggle sea cucumbers to Sri Lanka by sea route from Vethalai near Mandapam, Ramanathapuram district. Apart from sea cucumbers, two four wheelers, two LPG stoves, three gas cylinders and two cell phones were also seized.