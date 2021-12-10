Flutter in Vellore Collectorate as youth tries to steal Rs 50K from parked bike

Vellore :

Police said that Augustine (60) of Sathuvachary, a retired employee of the state transport department had withdrawn Rs 50,000 from his bank account in the same area and then came to the Collectorate to meet his relative in the Siddha dispensary there. He kept the money under the seat of his vehicle and locked it and then went to visit his relative. When he came back, he saw a youth who had opened the seat removing the cash bag. Immediately Augustine started shouting for help. Locals and police started chasing the youth. The thief ran to the main road near the Collectorate where two of his colleagues were ready with a two-wheeler. As he was about to climb on to the vehicle, the chasing crowd snatched the cash bag and a mobile from the thief’s hand. Sathuvachary police are checking CCTV footages to identify the culprits while they are also using the recovered mobile phone to trace the owner.