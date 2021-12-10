Tipsy man threatening to jump from 60-foot tree rescued

Thiruchirapalli :

D Deva (28), a temporary staff in Tangedco was frustrated after a quarrel with his wife Deepa. Inebriated, he decided to commit suicide and climbed up a tamarind tree and threatened to commit suicide by hanging. Neighbours who noticed it, climbed onto the tree and pulled his legs in an attempt to bring him down, but Deva who had taken a rope climbed up further and reached the top of the tree. On information, Thiruvidaimaruthur Fire and Rescue Service personnel led by the Fire Officer Maran rushed and found Deva was sitting on the tree in a dangerous condition. When the personnel tried to rescue him, his legs got stuck on to one of the branches and so rescuing him turned out to be difficult as Deva was not cooperative. Around 2 am, Deva became normal and realised he was up in the tree tied tight with it. Soon, he screamed out of pain and allowed the personnel to bring him down with the help of a ladder.