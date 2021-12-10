DMK regime not ‘vidiyal’, but video government, says Krishnasamy

Thiruchirapalli :

Speaking to reporters, the PT president said, the party has scheduled to hold its silver jubilee celebrations at Sengottai in Tenkasi district on December 15. A detailed discussion with the party cadre has been organised to make this event a great success, he said. Attacking the DMK government, he said the DMK had failed to fulfill the poll promises. He pointed out that the DMK promised to provide Rs 1,000 per month to housewives, scrapping the NEET for medical admission and controlling the price hike. He said that the party general body meeting would decide on going it alone in the upcoming urban local body polls.