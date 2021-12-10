Bus driver saves 30 passengers before succumbing to heart attack

Madurai :

Official sources said the deceased driver M Arumugham, was driving a bus from Arappalayam bus stand in Madurai to Kodaikkanal hills, when he suffered chest pain a few minutes into the trip.





As soon as the driver became sweaty and experienced uneasiness in breathing, he managed to stop the bus safely on the road side and informed the passengers. Soon, he fell unconscious.





The conductor called the 108 ambulance. However, by the time the ambulance could arrive at the spot, Arumugham died of heart attack.





His body was shifted to Government Rajaji Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case and are investigating.