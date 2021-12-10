TRB denies reports of English question paper leak

Chennai :

However, in a statement, the board pointed out that a candidate from Nammakal district did not submit the rough pages, which were given during the examination to work out the questions and took photos of it besides circulating it on the social media.





“Therefore, the board has decided to take legal action against the candidate, who circulated the rough papers, besides debarring the applicant for a lifetime from writing exams conducted by the TTRB,” the release said. The board also made it very clear there will not be any chance of question paper leak as it was randomized and given to the candidates at the exam centre that differs from each applicant.