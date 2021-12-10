Online classes minimised COVID impact on education, says Governor

Thiruchirapalli :

Addressing the 37th Convocation of Bharathidasan University, Governor Ravi said, The National Educational Policy (NEP) 2020, is a revolutionary document aimed at creating an India of the dream of Bharathidasan and his mentor Subramaniya Bharathi “a new India” - An India which leads the world.





It envisions an education system rooted in the Indian ethos enabling the transformation of Bharat, into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, he added.





The Governor said, numerous initiatives have been taken and are being taken by Prime Minister to make education inclusive and modern. Those schemes, include the Prerarna Scheme for preparing SC/ST students for higher education, Samriddhi scheme for setting startups, SSPCA-which is the support given to students to participate in completion abroad, Smart India Hackathon and so on.





The Governor also lauded the academia of Bharathidasan University with Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) culture, global-connect and spirit of innovation have won titles from Fellow of Science Academies- India & UK, and Funded Projects from National, Regional and state-level bodies.





He pointed out that the Bharathidasan University Entrepreneurship Career Hub (BECH) was registered as a company under Companies Act 2013. During the year, a total of 34 research projects have been funded by various agencies to the tune of Rs 28.27 crore. He distributed degrees to as many as 2,225 graduates in persons and 1.04 lakh persons in absentia.





The Governor paid floral tributes to the portrait of General Bipin Rawat. Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi joined him in the tribute.