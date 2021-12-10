Distribute stocked 3.5L saplings or allow us to do: PMK

Chennai :

“Tamil Nadu Forest Department has grown 3.5 lakh saplings to distribute to the public under Green India Mission- TN Forests Scheme in Malayankulam village in Kancheepuram. The Agriculture Department, which is responsible for distribution of the saplings to the public, is responsible for the saplings lying idle,” said Ramadoss, in a tweet.





He also said that the state Agriculture Department should procure from the Forest Department and should distribute to the public, but as they are lying idle, the Forest Department has employed private security guards to maintain the saplings which they could not afford.





The saplings raised and maintained by the Forest Department are native trees such as neem, which can provide high amount of oxygen.





Ramadoss further said that the Agriculture Department should come forward to distribute the saplings to the public and in case they do not come forward, PMK cadre in Kancheepuram and ‘Pasumai Thayagam,’ a sister organisation of PMK focusing on environment protection, will take up the distribution of saplings if the Forest Department asks them to do so.