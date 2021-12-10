Gang robs 1.25 kg gold, Rs 90K from finance firm employees

Madurai :

Police said, the finance company employees, Michaelraj and Selvam, were bringing the jewels and cash from Villupuram branch to Madurai office in a car, when the gang, which was following them, waylaid them at Ayyampatti village under the Kottampatti police limits.





The gang threatened the finance company employees with knives and machetes to part away the valuables. When Michaelraj resisted, one of the gang members attacked him with a machete and snatched the valuables.





The gang then dragged the two employees and the driver out of the car and drove away with the vehicle. On being alerted by the finance company employees, the Kottampatti police launched a search for the culprits. They found the employee’s car abandoned at Pathinettu Sukkampatti village in the wee hours of Thursday.





N Kamini, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Madurai range and V Baskaran, Superintendent of Police, visited the place of crime and held inquiries. Two special police teams have been formed to arrest the culprits.