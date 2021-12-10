Anaicut MLA ‘evicts’ cadre, press from PU meeting

Vellore :

Usually, scribes are allowed to participate in meetings of elected representatives at various levels, till Anaicut MLA AP Nandakumar created this new norm.





MLA and DMK district secretary Nandakumar, while attending the meeting under the chairmanship of Chitra Janardhanan as special invitee said that as many ‘secret’ issues had to be discussed, only government officials and elected representatives alone could remain inside the meeting hall.





He thus moved spouses of ward members and party men out of the hall. Turning to the press gallery then, he asked those present their identity. He then told the reporters from various media houses to go out after taking a few pictures for official use. The reason he gave this time was also that ‘secrets’ had to be discussed.





He then went on to ask the PU overseers present how long participants of the 100 days’ work programme worked and when they replied that their work was from 9 am to 4 pm, he then coolly told them to send them home by 1.30 pm. “Till Pongal they have to be used in local bodies to remove grass and participate in anti-dengue work,” he said and added that he would take up the issue with Collector Kumaravel Pandian later.





MLAs Amulu Vijayan (Gudiyattam) and AL Vilvanathan (Ambur) were also present as special invitees.