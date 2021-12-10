Dhoni’s Rs 100-crore libel suit: IPS officer’s petition dismissed

Chennai :

Justice N Seshasayee held that the process of enquiring witnesses has just begun in the main case and maintaining this plea would drag the case for a few more years.





The petitioner wanted to quash the defamation suit by cricketer MS Dhoni contending that he has no role in the case and was willfully dragged into it. The cricketer prayed for damages to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the IPS officer, a few private television channels and telecasting that the cricketer was involved in betting activities.





Earlier, one TV channel submitted to the court that it telecasted only the deposition of G Sampathkumar IPS before the Supreme Court-appointed Mudgal committee.





Dhoni, in his affidavit, stated that the IPS officer, the private TV channels and its editors had carried highly defamatory, malicious, scandalous and libellous false reports.





On December 21, 2019, a special court had acquitted Sampathkumar in a case filed under the Prevention of Corruption Act, on extortion of Rs 60 lakh from the bookies involved in IPL betting. After this, the state government reinstated the IPS officer again in 2018.