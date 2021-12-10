Tangedco staff seek money for machinery from complainants

Chennai :

At least six small industries located on Vellalar Street, Ambattur Industrial Estate, are facing power outages since Wednesday. “No one attended to the power outage complaint on Wednesday. Only after escalating to higher officials, two workers visited the unit on Thursday. But they said they don’t have labourers to dig out the underground cable to locate and attend fault,” P Nakkeeran of Pareto Technology said.





Nakkeeran said he provided his workers to help them dig out the cable but it was very difficult manually. “So we suggested they rent an earthmover for digging. But they said they don’t have funds for that and asked us to pay for the earthmover too. Already we have lost two full working days due to a power outage. Now the Tangedco workers are asking us to pay to attend the outage complaint,” he said.





Nakkeeran said the assistant engineer of the Tangedco’s section office at the estate later asked him to bear the expense for the earthmover. “I refused to do it. But two other companies agreed to buy 100-metre underground cable and pay for the earthmover,” he said.





The superintendent engineer of Tangedco’s west circle said there was neither manpower shortage nor lack of funds. “We have outsourced the manpower contract to attend the operation and maintenance works. Also, earthmovers can be engaged to attend to the cable fault work and expense can be claimed,” he said.