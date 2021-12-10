Kanchi Mutt lights ‘moksha deepam’

Chennai :

The Mutt said it was extremely unfortunate to know about the death of Rawat, his wife and other members and officials of the armed forces. “It is a great loss for the entire Nation,” it said. Pointing out that Rawat had served the Armed forces in various positions, it said his sacrifice and service to the Nation will be remembered by generations. ‘Moksha deepam’ was lit at Sri Kanchi Kamakshi Ambal Temple in Kancheepuram praying for the ‘mukti’ (liberation) of the departed souls, it said.